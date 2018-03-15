'Suspension' Rededicates Me To My Duties, Says Rep Jibrin

A member of House of Representatives, Abdulmumini Jibrin, has said his suspension from the green chamber for about two years has strengthened him to be more dedicated to his constitutional duties as a representative

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 15, 2018

Mr. Jibrin, who was given permission to resume legislative duties by the leadership of the House on Tuesday said this in a tweet on Wednesday. 

He was also seen in the National Assembly on Wednesday at the plenary of the House where he exchanged handshake with Speaker Yakubu Dogara before taking his seat. 
The Kano lawmaker later he tweeted pictures showing him at variuos places in his office at the National Assembly 

The former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation tweeted: “Today, I resumed representation of my constituency and legislative duties at the House of Reps. 

“The experience of the last 2 years has prepared me even better to rededicate my self towards service of our country. I thank you for your support. I remain eternally grateful”. 

Jibrin was suspended after he alleged that the leadership of the House corruptly  padded the 2016 budget with fraudulent allocations for their personnal benefits. Abdulmumin Jibrin

