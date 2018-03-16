Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ruled that the recall process initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate has to be restarted after it was initially paused when the Senator filed an appeal against a Federal High Court ordering the recall to go on. Melaye is the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District. In a  unanimous decision this earlier today, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Melaye against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered last year.

In a  unanimous decision this earlier today, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Melaye against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered last year.

The appellate struck out the suit filed at the court on the ground that there was no cause of action and the federal high that initially adjudicated the case lacked jurisdiction and ought not to have entertained the case in the first place.

INEC is yet to issue a statement relating to the date the recall will be reinstated in view of today’s judgment.

