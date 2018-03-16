Fake INEC Registration Center Discovered In Kwara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has raised alarm about an illegal voter registration center discovered in Offa, Kwara State.

According to the Commission, the culprits of the illegal act were using Corel Draw application to change the particulars in a scanned INEC PVC.

Paul Atser, INEC’s Administrative Secretary said in a statement on Friday that, “It has come to the notice of Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara State that some unscrupulous persons are carrying out illegal registration of voters in Offa Local Government area,” Atser said.

INEC Registration Center

INEC added that a suspect arrested in connection with the crime is undergoing interrogation by the police.