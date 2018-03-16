Fake INEC Registration Center Discovered In Kwara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has raised alarm about an illegal voter registration center discovered in Offa, Kwara State. According to the Commission, the culprits of the illegal act were using Corel Draw application to change the particulars in a scanned INEC PVC.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 16, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has raised alarm about an illegal voter registration center discovered in Offa, Kwara State.

According to the Commission, the culprits of the illegal act were using Corel Draw application to change the particulars in a scanned INEC PVC.

Paul Atser, INEC’s Administrative Secretary said in a statement on Friday that, “It has come to the notice of Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara State that some unscrupulous persons are carrying out illegal registration of voters in Offa Local Government area,” Atser said.

INEC Registration Center FestacOnline

INEC added that a suspect arrested in connection with the crime is undergoing interrogation by the police.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives' Congress Leaders Accuse Gov. Aregbesola Of Destroying Party In Osun
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Have Lost Trust In Buhari Govt , Says Ex-Gov. Peter Obi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections- Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senate Investigates Samsung For Illicit Importation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption N1.7bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns FirstNation Airways’ MD, Odukoya
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Invade Kogi Communities, Kill 25
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Passengers Furious As Aero Contractor Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Sokoto
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court Justice, 2 Others For Probe Over Alleged Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Bridge Collapses, Kills Several People In Florida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad