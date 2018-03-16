Gunmen Storm Akure Unity School, Rob Bursar Of N3m

Heavily armed men on Thursday, stormed St. Peter's Unity Secondary School, Akure, capital of Ondo State, and made away with N3million cash.

The robbers entered the school premises through the main gate and robbed the school's Bursar of the money. Sources said the robbers were about six in number and there was the belief that they were tipped off.

SaharaReporters gathered that robbers trailed the bursar from the banking hall to the school compound. The incident sparked panic in the school when the robbers started shooting to discourage resistance from students and teachers.

The full name of the bursar could not be immediately verified. The robbers were said to have encountered no challenge.

A teacher in the school revealed told this website that a gun was pointed to the Bursar’s head.

"They trailed the man from the banking hall to the school premises. The robbers wore masks and nobody knows what the money was meant for."

"We had to call the police because the robbers created panic in the school and many students were scared and ran into hiding," the teacher said.

He added that the police invited the bursar and the teachers in the school for questioning over the incident.

When contacted on the phone, the principal of the school, Mrs. Abimbola Ogunmusire, declined to comment, stating that the case is already being handled by the Police.

Mr. Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the robbery attack to Sahara Reporters.

He disclosed that the bursar had gone to the bank to withdraw a huge sum of money without a security escort.

"The school bursar went to the bank and made such huge amount of fund without any security escort or protection. While returning to the school, I think the armed hoodlums having noticed him (Bursar) with the money, traced him and disposed him of the cash in the school," he said.

He added that the Bursar has been arrested as the first suspect.

"As part of our job, the bursar is the first suspect and he is in our custody, as our men have started their investigation," added the spokesman.

