Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), has called on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to urgently intervene and void the sack of a lecturer, Mr Joseph Akeju, whose appointment was terminated by the governing council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos, for exposing corrupt practices at the institution. Mr. Akeju, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy at Yabatech was dismissed for seven years for using his position then, as bursar, to expose corrupt practices at the College.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 16, 2018

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), has called on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to urgently intervene and void the sack of a lecturer, Mr Joseph Akeju, whose appointment was terminated by the governing council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos, for exposing corrupt practices at the institution.

Mr. Akeju, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy at Yabatech was dismissed for seven years for using his position then, as bursar, to expose corrupt practices at the College.

Although he was recalled in 2016 after the Minister of Education gave the directive for his immediate reinstatement, Akeju who has worked for 31 years at Yabatech may be denied his entitlements due to the recent termination of his appointment by the college’s governing council, just a few days to his retirement.

YABATECH

In a letter signed by its Coordinator, Chido Onumah, AFRICMIL, a civil society organisation committed to creating awareness and advancing the safety of whistleblowers, said it was imperative for the Minister of Education to look into the case of Mr. Akeju as any step taken to deny him his entitlements as a patriotic and upright retiring public servant will spell doom for the fight against corruption.

AFRICMIL expressed sadness over Mr. Akeju’s predicament and urged the Minister of Education to protect the interest of the lecturer who had blown the whistle against corruption.

According to AFRICMIL, Akeju's recent dismissal by the management of Yabatech was pure vendetta to prevent him from getting his entitlements.

“Mr. Akeju is due for retirement from public service on 20th of March, 2018, but the chairman of the governing council, in a glaring act of desperation, perfected a scheme to deny him a dignified and honorable exit with the purported dismissal,” the letter noted.

AFRICMIL described the dismissal of Mr. Akeju as “vengeful, malicious and unjust,” noting that the action of the governing council of Yabatech was unmistakably a retaliation for Mr. Akeju’s outspokenness on the mismanagement and lack of openness and accountability perpetrated by the current governing council.

AFRICMIL said the continuous intimidation of Nigerians who have chosen to expose corruption will not only be a setback for the anti-corruption fight but will also make it difficult for anyone to blow the whistle.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N1.7bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns FirstNation Airways’ MD, Odukoya
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court Justice, 2 Others For Probe Over Alleged Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Supreme Court Adjourns Saraki's, FG's Appeal on CCT Trial Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N5.6bn Alleged Scam: EFCC Withdraws Charges Against Ex-Oyo Head Of Service, 11 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senate Investigates Samsung For Illicit Importation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption N1.7bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns FirstNation Airways’ MD, Odukoya
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Invade Kogi Communities, Kill 25
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Passengers Furious As Aero Contractor Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Sokoto
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court Justice, 2 Others For Probe Over Alleged Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Bridge Collapses, Kills Several People In Florida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives' Congress Leaders Accuse Gov. Aregbesola Of Destroying Party In Osun
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad