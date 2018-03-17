Buhari Cancels Trip To Rwanda

President Muhammadu Buhari would not be attending his scheduled meeting with other heads of African Union at Kigali, Rwanda.

Sources at the Presidency revealed to SaharaReporters that the President would not be attending the event but reasons for the cancellation was not disclosed.

Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Shehu Garba are yet to respond to inquiries over the issue as at the time of filing in this story.

President Muhammadu Buhari

It was further said that one of the President advance teams is already in Rwanda while another advance team who were supposed to leave Nigeria today, Saturday, was called back.

The President, in Rwanda, was billed to sign the Continental Free Trade Agreement which would open the shores of the country to other African countries.

The agreement which has generated diverse reaction with stakeholders standing for and against the free trade agreement the country is to enter into.

However, the Federal Executive Council headed by the Vice President had on Wednesday, March 13, 2018, approved that Nigeria signs the agreement with fellow African countries.