Buhari Cancels Trip To Rwanda

President Muhammadu Buhari would not be attending his scheduled meeting with other heads of African Union at Kigali, Rwanda. Sources at the Presidency revealed to SaharaReporters that  the President would not be attending the event but reasons for the cancellation was not disclosed. Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Shehu Garba are yet to respond to inquiries over the issue as at the time of filing in this story.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari would not be attending his scheduled meeting with other heads of African Union at Kigali, Rwanda.

Sources at the Presidency revealed to SaharaReporters that  the President would not be attending the event but reasons for the cancellation was not disclosed.

Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Shehu Garba are yet to respond to inquiries over the issue as at the time of filing in this story.

President Muhammadu Buhari

It was further said that one of the President advance teams is already in Rwanda while another advance team who were supposed to leave Nigeria today, Saturday, was called back.

The President, in Rwanda, was billed to sign the Continental Free Trade Agreement which would open the shores of the country to other African countries.

The agreement which has generated diverse reaction with stakeholders standing for and against the free trade agreement the country is to enter into.

However, the Federal Executive Council headed by the Vice President had on Wednesday, March 13, 2018, approved that Nigeria signs the agreement with fellow African countries.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Ali Wakili Dies At 58
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Lawmakers Mourn Late Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Senators, Reps Not Divided, Say Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Did Not Say Nigerians Have Lost Trust In President Buhari - Peter Obi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fulani Herdsmen Kill 4 Soldiers In Garrison Commander's Convoy, Injure Scores In Plateau
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Ali Wakili Dies At 58
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Lawmakers Mourn Late Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News The Tragedy Of Lagos By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Funeral Homily For Late Bishop Joseph Bagobiri By Most Reverend Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Two Killed in Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Senators, Reps Not Divided, Say Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad