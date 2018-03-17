Buhari, Lawmakers Mourn Late Nigerian Senator

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly are mourning their colleague, Senator Ali Wakil, who died in Abuja on Saturday morning.

President in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, President Buhari described the death of Sen. Ali Wakil from Bauchi State as “an incalculable’ loss to Nigeria’s democracy.

The President who said the death of the senator came as a great shock to him noted that late Wakil’s dedication to duty would remain one of the greatest virtues for which he would be remembered.

“The passion for duty was one of the finest qualities of late Senator Wakil,’’ he added.

Ali Wakili

While praying to Allah to bless the soul of the departed senator, President Buhari also extended his condolences to his family, his colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State over the loss.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu expressed his condolences to the family of the late lawmakers via his twitter handle.

“I received with shock the news of the passing on of my brother and colleague, Sen Ali Wakil. Condolences to his family and peace to his soul” he wrote.

The Speaker of House of Representatives. Yakubu Dogara also paid his condolences to the family of the late senator, the people of Bauchi State as well as his constituency in a message he posted on twitter.

“Our deepest condolences @HouseNGR go to his immediate family, constituents, the people of Bauchi State and the nation at large over this irreparable loss. May God grant his soul eternal rest.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also tweeted, “Inalilahi wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun. It is the Almighty Allah (SWT) that gives life, and it his Him that takes it away. I pray that the Almighty Allah grants the dear departed Senator a place in Al Jannah Firdaus.

“Enroute to celebrate with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and family on their daughter’s wedding, I just heard about the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Ali Wakili. I am on my way to the Wakili house to pay my respects to his family”

The official handle of the Senate president later tweeted; “The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has just left the Gwarinpa, Abuja residence of the late Senator Ali Wakili, where he paid his respects to the family of the deceased”.

Late Wakil, 58, representing Bauchi South District under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), was the chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation.

He was a retired Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service and was elected to represent Bauchi South senatorial district in the 2015 general elections.

He attended Bayero University, Kano for his Degree course, graduating in 1982.

He rose to the position of Comptroller of Customs in 1996 and retired in 2009.

He left behind two wives and 10 children.