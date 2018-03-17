Election-Reordering Bill: Yoruba Youth Group Supports Buhari

A socio-political group, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYE) has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to assent to a bill by the National Assembly stipulating the re-ordering of 2019 election timetable. In a statement by Oladotun Hassan, its president, made available to this website, the group, however, urged the president to respect the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission even as it also warned the presidency against indiscriminate use of constitutionally given power to veto bills.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

The group said, “It will be most absurd to condemn in abstract the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold his assent on the electoral act’s amendment bill, aimed at exclusively altering the INEC’s timetable schedules.

“It is most unfortunate that from the inception of the 8th Assembly, the legislative arm has chronically found itself in a web of power tussle with the executive over issues that can easily be trashed out amicably.

“It is most dangerously unfair if the executive is allowed unfettered veto to turn down vital bills and resolutions passed by the National Assembly over matters of national importance and other ancillary resolutions.

 “One cannot overlook the horse-trading going on in the fractured political space, which is further over-heated as a result of internal strife within the APC and attritions in other political parties’ conclaves.

“It is most unfortunate that this careless attitude by politicians has assumed uncontrollably crescendo height of reckless abandonment to the delivery of dividends of democracy and unmitigated services to the masses.”

