Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Senators, Reps Not Divided, Say Saraki, Dogara

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara on Saturday declared that there is no disagreement between them over the Electoral Act amendment 2018. The two presiding officers were reacting to report in a national daily alleging that there was a disagreement between them on how the two chambers of the National Assembly will react to the withholding of assent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

In a statement jointly signed by the Special Advisers on media and Publicity to the Senate President and Speaker, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu and TURAKI Hassan respectively further said: “The Senate President and the Speaker, as heads of the two chambers of the National Assembly and representing the views of their colleagues, will want everybody to know that they are on the same page on what is the appropriate reaction to the President’s withholding of assent on the Electoral Act amendment bill.

“There is no disagreement between the two chambers as well as their presiding officers. The leadership of the two chambers constantly hold discussions and are in agreement on what to do, how to do it, when to do it and why it must be done.

“The issue at stake is not personal. It is about deepening democracy. It is about improving our democracy and the National Assembly is on firm constitutional and legal grounds to amend the law as well as take decisions in the manner they have been responding.

“We see that story and the insinuations contained in it as a mere distraction and unnecessary misrepresentation aimed at creating division in the Federal Legislature.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

