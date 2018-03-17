Federal Government Must Ensure Herdsmen Never Strike Again In Nigeria - Kogi Lawmaker

A member of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf has called on the Federal government and Nigerian security agencies to find a permanent solution to the incidents of killings by herdsmen in several parts of the country. The lawmaker who made this appeal in a statement he specifically directed to the President lamented the attack unleashed on some villages in Kogi state by suspected herdsmen which resulted in the death of about 25 people.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

A member of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf has called on the Federal government and Nigerian security agencies to find a permanent solution to the incidents of killings by herdsmen in several parts of the country.

The lawmaker who made this appeal in a statement he specifically directed to the President lamented the attack unleashed on some villages in Kogi state by suspected herdsmen which resulted in the death of about 25 people.

The lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency also asked the state government to strengthen security at the state and local level.

Tajudeen Yusuf theexpressnews

He advised the state and local government to consult with traditional leaders on how to keep the state secure and avert further bloodletting.

“I implore our state and local government councils to make consultations with our traditional rulers and community leaders towards putting very effective measures in place as we cannot afford a repeat of such extremely callous experience in any part of Kogi state.”

Yusuf further advised the President, the Inspector General of Police and all other security agencies to pay more attention to tackling crime and ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

He added that those involved in the recent killing of the people in some parts of Kogi state must be caught and made to face the wrath of the law.

He also encouraged the people of Kogi state to ignore political, religious or ethnic differences and unite to fight against any sect or individual working against the security and development of the state.

The lawmaker added that the people must do everything possible to prevent a repeat of such mind-numbing terror that led to destruction and death of people.

It will be recalled that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen killed over 25 people in overnight attacks on  Oganienugwu and Ikende communities in Dekina local government area and Abejukolo in Omala local government of the state early in the week.

It was also reported that residents in the affected parts of the state are beginning to move out to avoid being killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of 8 People In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Herdmen Killings: President Buhari Arrives Benue State
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News Corpses Of Victims Of Herdsmen Attack In Benue Village Arrive Church For Mass Funeral
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Plateau Governor Sacks Council Chairman Over Killings
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Insurgency Buhari: I Cannot Overlook Killings In Benue Or Any Part Of Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Christianity Christian Association Claims Herdsmen Destroy 500 Churches In Benue
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fulani Herdsmen Kill 4 Soldiers In Garrison Commander's Convoy, Injure Scores In Plateau
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Ali Wakili Dies At 58
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Two Killed in Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari, Lawmakers Mourn Late Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Funeral Homily For Late Bishop Joseph Bagobiri By Most Reverend Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News The Tragedy Of Lagos By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Did Not Say Nigerians Have Lost Trust In President Buhari - Peter Obi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad