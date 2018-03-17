Ford Recalls 1.4 Million Cars Because Steering Wheels Can Come Off While Driving

American automaker, Ford Motor Company, has started the recall of 1.4 million vehicles because of a fault that could make the steering wheels of the vehicles snap off while they are on motion.

The company said it had detected a factory fault which can make a bolt come loose, leading to a detachment of steering of the vehicles while on motion.

The automaker said the fault has caused two accidents and one injury.

Ford Motor Company

According to CNN, the affected models are Ford Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ, both from model years 2014-2018.

The recall applies to every version of the Fusion: Fusion S, Fusion SE, Hybrid S, Hybrid SE, Hybrid, Titanium, Energi SE, Energi Titanium, Fusion Sport, Fusion Platinum, Fusion Hybrid Platinum, Fusion Energi Platinum,

The recall also applies to every version of the Lincoln MKZ: Lincoln MKZ Premier, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premier, Lincoln MKZ Black Label,

“The company recalled another 6,000 Fusion and Focus models due to a risk of fire from a fracture in the clutch pressure plate:

“Ford Focus model years 2013-16 with the Fox GTDI engine and B6 manual transmissions.

“Ford Fusion model years 2013-15, with the Sigma GTDI engines and B6 manual transmissions,” CNN reported.