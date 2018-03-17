Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties

A former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Professor I.A Umezulike, has asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Brigadier-General Babagana Monguno (retd), to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  (EFCC) to probe how Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, acquired 32 choice properties in Nigeria and abroad. The demand for investigation was made in a 16 June 2017 letter addressed to NSA by the retired Chief Judge.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

In the letter, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, Professor Umezulike said Mr. Ekweremadu's lifestyle and the  properties he has acquired are not justified by this source of income and should be probed under Section 7 (1) (b) of the EFCC Act.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

According to the retired judge, the EFCC has the power to  "cause investigation to be conducted into the properties of any person if appears to the Commission that the person’s lifestyle and extent of the properties are not justified by his source of income”.

He noted that Mr. Ekweremadu is in his fourth term as senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District.

Before being elected as a senator, said Professor Umezulike, Mr. Ekweremadu spent four years as an aide to former Enugu State governor, Mr Chimaroke Nnamani, first as the   Chief of Staff and later, as  Secretary to the State Government.                        

"In sum, from 1999 till date, he has been in the realm of public office without any break to engage in any personal business. Thus, his emoluments in the past 18 years are easily ascertainable from Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission," asserted the retired judge.

He equally claimed that prior to his entry into public office in 1999, Mr. Ekweremadu was a struggling lawyer, who lived in a depressed suburb of Enugu at  No. 17. Mike Ejeagha Street, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

"He managed to eke out a living as a 'charge and bail' legal practitioner," said Professor Umezulike, who attached  photographs of buildings that housed the Deputy Senate President's law office. 

Professor Umezulike noted that within a space of 18 years in public office, Mr. Ekweremadu has amassed billions of naira and used part of the money to buy high-end properties across four continents. He added that Mr. Ekweremadu has money in the vaults of Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank of Africa.

In Enugu alone, said the retired judge, the Deputy Senate President own No. 14, Iyienu Street, Independence Layout; 7 O'Connor Street, Asata;  14/16 Charles Street, G. R. A, Enugu; 9B Isuofia Street, Shagari Low Cost Housing in Trans-Ekulu;  28 Owerri Road in Asata, House 2, Local City Garden, G. R. A; an a plot at Republic Layout.  He also owns 69.4 hectares of land in Ogbeke-Nike, Enugu.                  

Mr. Ekweremadu's property portfolio in Abuja includes Plot 1518 Maitama, 11 Evan Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Plot 2633 Kyami, Housing Estate (Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, 2, Jim Nwobodo Street, Apo Legislative Quarters and Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension.

He equally owns houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada; Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi; Congress Court, Abuja; Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village; and Plot 66, 64 Crescents, Gwarimpa Estate.      

In the British capital of London, Mr. Ekweremadu owns Flat 4 Varsity Court, Hormer Street, WIH 4NW, London; and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London. Both properties were subjects of a recent exclusive report by SaharaReporters.

In Dubai, as also previously reported by this website, Mr. Ekweremadu is the owner of Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; 2 Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (The Signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai; Flat 3604, MAG 214, Dubai; and Villa No 148, Maeen1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai. In Florida, United States of America, the Deputy Senate President owns 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate; 2747 Club Cortile Circle and 2763  Club Cortile Circle, all in Kissime, Florida.

"Given the foregoing, we urge and beseech you to direct thorough investigation of these properties of Senator Ike Ekweremadu with a view of bringing him to book and edify the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria," said Professor Umezulike.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

