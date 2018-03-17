Lagos To Turn Olusosun Dumpsite Into Recreational Hub

The Lagos state government said it would transform the Olusosun dumpsite into parks and gardens.

As reported by this website, the state government had on Thursday, March 15, 2018, ordered the closure of the dumpsite after a massive fire which razed about high capacity buses and five refuse evacuation trucks.

Visiting the dumpsite for the second time after the fire incident, Ambode announced that the dumpsite is no longer healthy for those trading and people living in the area.

Gov. Ambode at Olusosun dump site.

He added that the closure of the site would help in preventing similar costly fire incident in the future.

“The closure of the dumpsite has become necessary owing to the need to forestall future occurrence and protect the health of residents.

“We would, first of all, make sure that we close down the dumpsite and then at the same time engage all of you so that we can talk and see how we can improve on the environment and also make life bearable for you and your children."

Announcing that the dumpsite would be turned into a recreational hub, the Governor insisted that the site would be fenced to prevent anyone from further having access to it.

“Olusosun dumpsite will soon be transformed into parks and gardens, among others, starting with perimeter fencing,” Ambode expressed.