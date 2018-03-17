Lagos To Turn Olusosun Dumpsite Into Recreational Hub

The Lagos state government said it would transform the Olusosun dumpsite into parks and gardens. As reported by this website, the state government had on Thursday, March 15, 2018, ordered the closure of the dumpsite after a massive fire which razed about high capacity buses and five refuse evacuation trucks. Visiting the dumpsite for the second time after the fire incident, Ambode announced that the dumpsite is no longer healthy for those trading and people living in the area.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

The Lagos state government said it would transform the Olusosun dumpsite into parks and gardens.

As reported by this website, the state government had on Thursday, March 15, 2018, ordered the closure of the dumpsite after a massive fire which razed about high capacity buses and five refuse evacuation trucks.

Visiting the dumpsite for the second time after the fire incident, Ambode announced that the dumpsite is no longer healthy for those trading and people living in the area.

Gov. Ambode at Olusosun dump site.

He added that the closure of the site would help in preventing similar costly fire incident in the future.

“The closure of the dumpsite has become necessary owing to the need to forestall future occurrence and protect the health of residents.

“We would, first of all, make sure that we close down the dumpsite and then at the same time engage all of you so that we can talk and see how we can improve on the environment and also make life bearable for you and your children."

Announcing that the dumpsite would be turned into a recreational hub, the Governor insisted that the site would be fenced to prevent anyone from further having access to it.  

“Olusosun dumpsite will soon be transformed into parks and gardens, among others, starting with perimeter fencing,” Ambode expressed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH SPECIAL REPORT: How Northern Communities Suffer Consequences Of Abandoned Health Projects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH High Alert In Nigeria Over Potential Ebola Outbreak
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Ebola In Nigeria: Should We Be Worried? By Chikwe Ihekweazu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH LIBERIA: Ebola Patient Escapes Health Facility In Search Of Food
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Prosecute The Government Not Duncan – Former Liberian Minister Declares
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kenyan Priests Calling On Young Women To Avoid WHO Tetanus Vaccine Over Contraceptive Fears
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fulani Herdsmen Kill 4 Soldiers In Garrison Commander's Convoy, Injure Scores In Plateau
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Ali Wakili Dies At 58
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Two Killed in Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari, Lawmakers Mourn Late Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Funeral Homily For Late Bishop Joseph Bagobiri By Most Reverend Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News The Tragedy Of Lagos By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Did Not Say Nigerians Have Lost Trust In President Buhari - Peter Obi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad