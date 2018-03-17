President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday was back in Kano for another talk of the town wedding ceremony.

This time, the ceremony involved daughter of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and son of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

The President who acted as the father of the bride, Fatima received the N500, 000 presented by the Jamilu Abubakar’s family as the dowry at the wedding ceremony conducted by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the chief Imam of the state, Sani Zaharaddeen.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other eminent guests at the wedding Of Fatiha, Aliko Dangote's daughter on Friday

Apart from the families of the groom and the bride, President Buhari was in the company of dignitaries like the Bill Gate, the second richest man in the world, top Nigerian businessmen, state governors, and politicians.