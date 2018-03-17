President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday was back in Kano for another talk of the town wedding ceremony. This time, the ceremony involved daughter of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and son of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar. The President who acted as the father of the bride, Fatima received the N500, 000 presented by the Jamilu Abubakar’s family as the dowry at the wedding ceremony conducted by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the chief Imam of the state, Sani Zaharaddeen.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday was back in Kano for another talk of the town wedding ceremony.

This time, the ceremony involved daughter of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and son of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

The President who acted as the father of the bride, Fatima received the N500, 000 presented by the Jamilu Abubakar’s family as the dowry at the wedding ceremony conducted by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the chief Imam of the state, Sani Zaharaddeen.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other eminent guests at the wedding Of Fatiha, Aliko Dangote's daughter on Friday Buhari Salau via Instagram

Apart from the families of the groom and the bride, President Buhari was in the company of dignitaries like the Bill Gate, the second richest man in the world, top Nigerian businessmen, state governors, and politicians.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Have Lost Trust In Buhari Govt , Says Ex-Gov. Peter Obi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Fake INEC Registration Center Discovered In Kwara
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives' Congress Leaders Accuse Gov. Aregbesola Of Destroying Party In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N1.7bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns FirstNation Airways’ MD, Odukoya
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Two Killed in Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Akure Unity School, Rob Bursar Of N3m
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Have Lost Trust In Buhari Govt , Says Ex-Gov. Peter Obi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Fake INEC Registration Center Discovered In Kwara
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad