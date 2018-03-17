Senator Ali Wakili Dies At 58

Senator Ali Wakili, representing Bauchi South senatorial district in the National Assembly is dead. The 58- years old Chairman of the Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation died after slumping at his home in Gwarimpa area of Abuja on Saturday morning, it was gathered.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

According to Daily Trust, the Special Adviser to the Senate President on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, confirmed the death of the vibrant lawmaker in a phone interview.

He said the Senate President, Bukola Saraki was shocked when he was informed of the passage of the lawmaker.

