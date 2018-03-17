Two Killed in Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Lagos

Two scrap traders at Igidanpani, New Garage market in the Ojota area of Lagos have been killed following a clash between the Yoruba and the Hausa traders. The clash reportedly started on Thursday as a minor misunderstanding between the Yoruba and Hausa trader involved in scavenging the nearby Olusosun dumpsite for aluminum, scraps and other valuables for sale.     It was gathered that though the misunderstanding was settled, the Hausa man was not satisfied and out of anger, he later attacked his Yoruba counterpart, stabbing him to death.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

SaharaReporters gathered the kinsmen of the dead Yoruba scavenger launched a counter-attack which also resulted in the death of  one of the Hausa traders.

This resulted in free for all fight between members of the two ethnic groups which escalated on Friday morning, leading to the closure of shops and other commercial activities within the vicinity.

The police later moved in to control the violence and about 100 people suspected to have participated in the street fight have so far been arrested.

The governor of Lagos state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, had ordered the closure of the New garage market until peace is fully restored.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

