UN Deputy Secretary General Expected In Nigeria Next Week For Consultations

Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations Deputy is expected to be in Nigeria on Friday, March 23 for consultations with senior government officials and other stakeholders in Lagos and Abuja. News Agency of Nigeria reports that the UN deputy chief would also travel to Switzerland, Liberia, Czech Republic and Mauritania, during the official visits. She would depart New York over the weekend for Geneva, to participate in the meeting of the International Labour Organisation Governing Board and the World Summit for Information Society Forum.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 17, 2018

Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations Deputy is expected to be in Nigeria on Friday, March 23 for consultations with senior government officials and other stakeholders in Lagos and Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the UN deputy chief would also travel to Switzerland, Liberia, Czech Republic and Mauritania, during the official visits.

She would depart New York over the weekend for Geneva, to participate in the meeting of the International Labour Organisation Governing Board and the World Summit for Information Society Forum.

Ms. Amina Mohammed ForeignPolicy

Mohammed would also hold consultations with UN entities on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On Wednesday, she would proceed to Monrovia, to participate in the event to celebrate the successful completion of the UN Mission in Liberia’s mandate.

She would also participate in the National Reconciliation Conference and the High-level Meeting on the national development agenda for 2018 to 2024.

While in Liberia, the deputy secretary-general would also meet senior Government officials, development partners, and the UN Country Team.

On March 25, she would travel to Prague to attend an Economic and Social Council Preparatory Meeting “Towards sustainable, resilient and inclusive societies through  participation of all”.

She would also meet with Czech authorities and discuss a range of matters concerning the implementation of the SDGs.

On March 27, Mohammed would proceed to Nouakchott, to attend the Strategic Consultative Meeting on the Sahel.

The deputy secretary-general would return to New York on March 29, 2018, the UN said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Wole Soyinka From Myeti To Haiti – Notes From A Solidarity Visit By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Brexit Fallout: UK To Provide Credit To Nigerian Importers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International British PM Says U.K Is Looking To Markets Outside Russia For Gas
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
"We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. - Mo Ibrahim
International "We See People In Wheelchairs Unable To Raise Hands Standing For Election. This Is A Joke; …The Whole World Already Laughing At Us", Video Of MO Ibrahim's Anger On Support For Old Men As Leaders In African Countries Goes Viral
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News President Trump Fires US Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson After He Returned From Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
MODIU OLAGURO Malcolm X: Lessons From The Ballroom By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fulani Herdsmen Kill 4 Soldiers In Garrison Commander's Convoy, Injure Scores In Plateau
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Two Killed in Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Ali Wakili Dies At 58
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Polls Reordering: Senate Gets Legal Advice To Override Buhari's Veto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Blocked From America, Atiku Sells Controversial $2.95 Million U.S. Home
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Yabatech Dismisses Lecturer For Exposing Corruption - Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Lawmakers Mourn Late Nigerian Senator
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption N1.7bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns FirstNation Airways’ MD, Odukoya
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Funeral Homily For Late Bishop Joseph Bagobiri By Most Reverend Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad