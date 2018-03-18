Alleged Notorious Gunrunner, Kidnap Kingpin Nabbed In Nigeria

Nigeria secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of one Jonah Abbey aka Jonah IDI which it described as a notorious gunrunner alongside his driver, Agyo Saviour aka Dan-Wase.

DSSS, in a statement released on Sunday, said ABBEY has been on its wanted list for the last 10 years over arms and ammunition trade before his arrest on March 13, 2018 in Wukari town in Wukari LGA, Taraba State.

The Service said the gunrunner have been supplying weapons to criminal groups in Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue/Taraba axis, including the notorious criminal syndicate led by Terwase AKWAZA aka Ghana in Benue State.

Jonah Abbey and his driver Dan-Wase

DSS added that recent intelligence indicated that Abbey moved arms and ammunition from Konduga in Borno State into Taraba State through his driver, SAVIOUR.

“It may be noted that subject has entrenched his criminal activities in different parts of the country and as earlier mentioned, has clients especially in Plateau, Ebonyi, Cross River, Enugu and Bayelsa States, among others. Indications are that he sources arms from the Republic of Cameroon and parts of the North-East of Nigeria,” DSS said.

The Service also revealed in the stamen that in a similar operation, its operatives on 15th March 2018, arrested a high profile kidnap kingpin, Lawal IBRAHIM (a.k.a Alhaji AWALU) at Chiwarna Hotel, Angwan Rogo by Bauchi road, Jos North LGA.

The kidnap kingpin, DSS said, was arrested alongside his cohorts namely Ado SALEH and Bayero ADAMU.

“The syndicate was responsible for the killing of a personnel of the Service in the State, Daanan BALGNAN, on 30th December 2017 and was involved in other high profile kidnap incidents in Plateau and neighboring States of Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Bauchi.

“Following the arrest, the sum of One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1.5M) was recovered from the suspects. The money is part of the sum of two million Naira (N2M) ransom, which the syndicate collected from Ayuba GAMALE, a staff of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), whose two (2) abducted family members were released on 14th March 2018. Other members of the syndicate are still being trailed by the Service.

“The arrest of these suspects is significant for two different, but related reasons. In the first case, the arrested kidnap kingpin, IBRAHIM, is adjudged the most dangerous in Plateau State, as he is known to be principally responsible for recent kidnap incidents in the State.

“This arrest would be a great plus in the fight against these criminal gangs. In the case of Jonah IDI, his arrest would greatly degrade and disrupt the booming illicit arms supply business, which up till now has sustained the crisis in Taraba, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States,” DSS said of the two arrests.