Edo Governor Orders Arrest Of 'Killer Herdsmen' Within 7 Days

Edo governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday ordered security operatives to arrest herdsmen allegedly responsible for killings at Ugboha community, in Esan South East local government area of the State, at the weekend.



It was gathered that three persons, (two adults and a minor) were killed by the gunmen suspected to herdsmen in the attack.



The Governor condemned the unwarranted killings which he said is being done by bandits under the guise of herdsmen, in contravention of government's directive that cattle should not move in the State at night.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, to the Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki charged security operatives to arrest the culprits within seven days.



"The Governor has given orders that the culprits must be apprehended within seven days. He directed the committee made up of the police, officials of the State Security Service and other security agencies to work with members of all associations of cattle dealers and people who have information regarding the activities of the bandits to fish them out within the stipulated period.



"He condoled with the families of the victims and pledged his administration's commitment to the safety and security of all Edo people and residents in the state as well as their property.



"The governor appealed to members of the affected communities to keep the peace and rest assured that the culprits will be apprehended and that justice will be served."