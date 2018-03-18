Edo Governor Orders Arrest Of 'Killer Herdsmen' Within 7 Days

  Edo governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday ordered security operatives to arrest herdsmen allegedly responsible for killings at Ugboha community, in Esan South East local government area of the State, at the weekend.It was gathered that three persons, (two adults and a minor) were killed by the gunmen suspected to herdsmen in the attack.The Governor condemned the unwarranted killings which he said is being done by bandits  under the guise of herdsmen, in contravention of government's directive that cattle should not move in the State at night.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 18, 2018

 

Edo governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday ordered security operatives to arrest herdsmen allegedly responsible for killings at Ugboha community, in Esan South East local government area of the State, at the weekend.

It was gathered that three persons, (two adults and a minor) were killed by the gunmen suspected to herdsmen in the attack.

The Governor condemned the unwarranted killings which he said is being done by bandits  under the guise of herdsmen, in contravention of government's directive that cattle should not move in the State at night.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, to the Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki charged security operatives to arrest the culprits within seven days.

"The Governor has given orders that the culprits must be apprehended within seven days. He directed the committee made up of the police, officials of the  State Security Service and other security agencies to work with members of all associations of cattle dealers and people who have information regarding the activities of the bandits to fish them out within the stipulated period.

"He condoled with the families of the victims and pledged his administration's commitment to the safety and security of all Edo people and residents in the state as well as their property. 

"The governor appealed to members of the affected communities to keep the peace and rest assured that the culprits will be apprehended and that justice will be served."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Nigerian Troops Arrest Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian CSO Asks UN To Declare 'Killer Herdsmen' A Terrorist Organization
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Federal Government Must Ensure Herdsmen Never Strike Again In Nigeria - Kogi Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Herdmen Killings: President Buhari Arrives Benue State
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of 8 People In Oyo State
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Killings: Massive Action, Not 'Unjust Tears' Needed From Buhari, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Why President Buhari Cancelled Trip To Rwanda
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Notorious Gunrunner, Kidnap Kingpin Nabbed In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Ameenat Gurib-Fakim, Mauritius President Resigns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Cancels Trip To Rwanda
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Decision On Peace Corps Splits Senators
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Collects Dowry For Dangote’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Funeral Homily For Late Bishop Joseph Bagobiri By Most Reverend Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
HIV/AIDs Aisha Buhari Appointed UN Special Ambassador
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Did You Know Police Put $45K Bounty On Kudirat’s Killers Even When They Knew It Was An Inside Job?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Troops Arrest Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fulani Herdsmen Kill 4 Soldiers In Garrison Commander's Convoy, Injure Scores In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad