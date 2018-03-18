Lagos Police Warns Against Protests On Land Use Charge

The Police have warned the public against embarking on any protest over the increase in Land Use Charge by the Lagos state government without obtaining permission from it.    In a statement on Sunday, the Lagos State Police Command warned that it would not allow any group or individuals to jeopardize the security and peace of the state in whatever guise.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 18, 2018

In a statement on Sunday, the Lagos State Police Command warned that it would not allow any group or individuals to jeopardize the security and peace of the state in whatever guise.

Chike Oti, spokesperson for the police command said in the statement that some set of people sponsored by ‘mischief makers’ are plotting to disrupt the peace of the state in the guise of a protest against the increase in land use charge.

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal.

“The attention of Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds that a group of persons under the sponsorship of some mischief makers, and who are   masquerading as civil rights activists, intends to block the Third Mainland Bridge and occupy some critical public infrastructures in Lagos to protest the increase in the Land Use Charge by the government of Lagos state.”

The state police command further expressed that all groups, instead of embarking on a protest which would disrupt the peace of the state should seek redress in a court of law.

“Any group of persons that feel strongly against any policies of the government should explore the judiciary option instead of endangering the public peace,” the Police said in the statement.

