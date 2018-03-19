Association Kicks Against Proposed Introduction of Land Use Charge In Ondo State

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, has warned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu against the introduction of payment of Land Use Charge in the state.    Addressing the press in Akure on Monday, chairman of APBN, Gboyega Akerele, said the proposed Land Use Charge by Ondo state government would not in any way benefit the people. He spoke while addressing the media on APBN forthcoming retreat which will hold in Akure from Wednesday with the theme, “Repositioning the APBN: Strategies for Collaboration of Professional Bodies.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 19, 2018

Rotimi Aketi Akeredolu

He added that introduction of land use charge would further impoverish the people who are battling to survive the current unfavorable economic situation.

Akerele also advised the state government to meet with stakeholders of the state, including business owners, land and house owners and other professional bodies before the introduction of the levy.

It will be recalled that the Ondo state government through the commissioner for information had recently revealed that the administration of Governor Akeredolu would soon introduce payment of land use charge to help boost its internally generated revenue.

There have been protests in Lagos over the increase in Land Use Charge being paid by residents by the Akinwunmi Ambode administration by about 400 percent.

Though government announced a reduction last week, many stakeholders have been insisting that the review is merely cosmetic. 

