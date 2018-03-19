Ezekwesili Slams Police IG, Says Order On Withdrawal Police Will Not Be 'Actioned'

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has ridiculed the order by the Inspector General of Police, for immediate withdrawals police officers attached to individuals and private companies, saying the directive will not be complied with like in the past.

Abayomi Shogunle, Head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit, had quoted the IG as making the order as reported by SaharaReporters.

But Ezekwesili said Nigerians would not take the order serious as the police have been turned into maids and gatekeepers for the VIPs.

She also lamented that the police offices have been degraded and badly treated by politicians in the country.

Ezekwesili, who is also the convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, however, emphasized that an overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force is imperative in order to raise the standard of professionalism and effective delivery of constitutional duties placed on the law enforcement agency by the constitution.

“Dear [email protected] please tell the IG @PoliceNG that WE- citizens- for obvious reasons, not take this announcement serious at all. In fact, tell him we all yawned and became angry when we read it on Twitter. Thanks.”

“My 2-year-old self reacting to TIRING "news" of IGP [email protected] 's "withdrawal" of our Police officers that Politicians & their friends in private sector & society have turned to personal bodyguards, Gatemen/women, handbag carriers and houseboys/girls etc.”

“How we took one of the MOST IMPORTANT institutions of ANY country - The Police- and DEGRADED it so BADLY is a tragedy that birth our many other calamities in this country. I find myself feeling so sorry for the DECENT officers amongst our [email protected] They SUFFER FOR NOTHING.”

How we took one of the MOST IMPORTANT institutions of ANY country - The Police- and DEGRADED it so BADLY is a tragedy that birth our many other calamities in this country.



“When WE - Citizens - Vote In an ETHICAL, COMPETENT and CAPABLE FG in 2019, the OVERHAUL of the [email protected] to ENTRENCH effectiveness, professionalism, and dignity must be one of the Top Priorities. Until then, let me yawn again at an announcement by IGP that WILL NOT BE ACTIONED,” She posted on her social media page through her twitter handle @obyezeks