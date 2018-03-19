Nigerian Air Force Student Pilot 'Force- Landed' Aircraft In Kaduna

A student pilot forced-landed a Diamond 40 Trainer Aircraft on the outskirts of Kaduna, while on a solo mission, as part of flying training at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, the Nigerian Air Force said on Monday. AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, spokesperson for the Air Force who disclosed this in a statement said:  "The incident, which took place today, March 19, 2018, was as a result of an airborne emergency that could not enable the pilot fly the aircraft back to the Base. “He, therefore, force-landed the aircraft but with minimal damage to it.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 19, 2018

“However, the student pilot, who was the only one on board, suffered minor injuries and is already receiving treatment at the 461 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kaduna.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the aircraft,” Adesanya said.

