Wife Of Nigeria's Senate President Appointed Advisor To UN Group

The regional director of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Matshidiso Moet, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Wife of the Senate President, as a special advisor to the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) of WHO AFRO, the World Health Organization’s presence in Africa.

This website reported similar the appointment of the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, as a Special Ambassador of the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS.

Mrs. Saraki, in a statement, said: “I welcome the Advisory Group meeting’s focus on the health of women, children and adolescents as flagship indicators for Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) progress.

“As a global champion for UHC, I advocate for a fuller understanding of its benefits, which go beyond health outcomes and include improved gender equality, higher levels of preparedness for epidemic outbreaks and transformative economic effects. Toyin Saraki

“As Global Goodwill Ambassador for the International Confederation of Midwives, I particularly welcome the introduction of WHO AFRO’s focused curriculum for the professional qualification education of Midwives and Nurses in Africa.

“I am looking forward to hitting the ground running in my new role as special advisor at the Independent Advisory Group meeting this week in Johannesburg.

“The experience I have gained as Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, working closely with our midwives on the frontline, as part of the global Every Woman Every Child Strategy to end all preventable maternal, newborn and child deaths, including stillbirths, by 2030, will inform my advice to the WHO.

“Last year Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus became the first African Director-General of the WHO. His commitment to Universal Health Coverage represents bold leadership and I look forward to working closely with him, Dr. Moeti and all partners to make affordable and accessible health care a reality across Africa."