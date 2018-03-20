Breaking: My Meeting With Buhari Private, Says Sambo

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo refused to disclose reason for his suprise visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday when he was confronted by reporters.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 20, 2018

My meeting was private, Sambo told inquisitive journalists after he emerged from a meeting with Buhari which began just before noon. 

However, the meeting sparked speculations of likely defection of the former Vice President who was was governor of Kaduna state from 2007 to 2010 and vice-president to President Goodluck Jonathan 2010 to 2015 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. 

President Buhari defeated the Jonathan/Sambo administration on the platform of All Progressives Congress in 2015.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

