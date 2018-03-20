Dino Melaye Reacts To Police Claim That He Armed Criminal Suspects

 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 20, 2018

 

Embattled Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to claim by the police that two criminal suspects arrested in Kogi state confessed that he was the one who supplied them with guns.
The Senator said the claim was part of plot that the  police working with Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello to silence him. 

As published on this website, the police had on Monday paraded two men said to be members of an armed gang terrorising Kogi State. 
The suspects who were arrested in Kogi, according to the police,  confessed to being provided weapons and financial support by Dino Melaye, a senator from the state.

Dino Melaye SaharaReporters Media

However, Melaye took to social media, using his private twitter handle to express his disgust at the allegation which he described as ‘laughable’. 
He added that he won't be deterred from speaking the truth and exposing the wrongdoings of Kogi state governor. 

“No amount of lies and blackmail will detract my attention from speaking the truth and defending it.”

“Fabricated lies by Kogi State Govt and the police will fail. It's utterly laughable and preposterous.  It's a sign of desperation,” he tweeted. 

Melaye also attacked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum, claiming that the order by the police IG to withdraw officers attached to individuals was targeted at him. 

“Withdrawal of police from VIP, I am the target. IG want to expose me so I can be killed. Having survived Assassination attempt twice, I deserve police protection in a country where I’m a taxpayer.”

It could be recalled that Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and Dino Melaye, a senator representing Kogi senatorial district have on several occasions been at loggerheads over various issues in the past few months.

Melaye had at a point claimed the state governor attempted to kill him.

But the police later arraigned the Senator for lying about the assasination attempt.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

