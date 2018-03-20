Gunmen Kill Three Persons In Kogi - Police

Three persons by gunmen at Agbenema village in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state on Monday, the Police have said.

ASP William Aya, spokesperson for the Kogi Police Command denied resports that 11 persons, including the traditional ruler of the village, were killed in the attack.

“The traditional ruler was not among the victims ,” he said.

Gunmen

Aya said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga, urged citizens to discountenance the report and go about their normal activities without fear of any attack.

“The Commissioner equally urges members of the press as well as social media handlers to always find out the true state of incidents and get confirmation from the police before publishing the story, ” he said.