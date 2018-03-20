Nigerian Troops Capture Gunrunner In Southern Kaduna

Troops of Nigerian Army arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered two AK 47 assault rifle with 38 rounds of 7.62mm special while on clearance operation at suspected armed bandits’ hideout in Rigachikun general area of Kaduna State on Thursday, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations has said in a statement.

He added that due to criminal activities taking place at the Rigachikun forest and environs the Army place high surveillance in the general area to deny criminal freedom or operation.

“The success recorded so far is a proactive measure taking by the Army to dominate the general area and fish out criminals that are carrying out kidnapping, armed robbery, and cattle rustling,” Chukwu added.