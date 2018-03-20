Nigerian Troops Capture Gunrunner In Southern Kaduna

Troops of Nigerian Army arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered two AK 47 assault rifle with 38 rounds of 7.62mm special while on clearance operation at suspected armed bandits’ hideout in Rigachikun general area of Kaduna State on Thursday, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations has said in a statement.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 20, 2018

Troops of Nigerian Army arrested a notorious gun runner and recovered two AK 47 assault rifle with 38 rounds of 7.62mm special while on clearance operation at suspected armed bandits’ hideout in Rigachikun general area of Kaduna State on Thursday, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations has said in a statement.

Kaduna gunrunner SaharaReporters Media

He added that due to criminal activities taking place at the Rigachikun forest and environs the Army place high surveillance in the general area to deny criminal freedom or operation.

“The success recorded so far is a proactive measure taking by the Army to dominate the general area and fish out criminals that are carrying out kidnapping, armed robbery, and cattle rustling,” Chukwu added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Air Force Student Pilot 'Force- Landed' Aircraft In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Boroh: Niger Delta Militants Give Ultimatum To FG, Threatens Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls: Nigerian Military Faults Amnesty International
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria's Defence Minister Denies Saying Dapchi Girls Will Be Rescued In 2 Weeks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How I Stopped Kingibe, Abba Kyari, Rufai Abubakar From Stealing $44m-Former Acting D-G, NIA
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavy IED Explosion Kills 4 Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Audu’s Son ‘Flees’ As Police Charge Melaye With Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Reacts To Police Claim That He Armed Criminal Suspects
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Hails Judiciary For Reinstating Whistlebower Who Exposed Okiro's Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Final Year Student Of Maiduguri University Battling For Life After Acid Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Jigawa Deputy Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Ezekwesili Slams Police IG, Says Order On Withdrawal Police Will Not Be 'Actioned'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Student Pilot 'Force- Landed' Aircraft In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Criminal Suspects Allegedly Armed By Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: My Meeting With Buhari Private, Says Sambo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Maryam Sanda: Drama As Prosecution Witness Disappears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Soyinka And Nigeria’s Dinner With The Devil By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad