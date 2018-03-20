Omokri To VP Osinbajo: Prove That Jonathan Shared N150Bn 3 Weeks Before 2015 Election

Reno Omokri, a former aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan has described as untrue,  claims that his former boss shared N150 billion sourced from the Nigerian treasury three weeks before the country’s 2015 general election. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made that claim at an event in Abuja on Monday. Omokri who described Osinbanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘liar’ over the allegation, challenged the vice president to make public any evidence he has to prove the claims of wanton embezzlement against the former President. 

Omokri said, “On this most recent allegation by Vice President Osinbajo, let me state categorically that former President Jonathan did not share 150 billion two weeks to the 2015 election.”

“If professor Osinbajo has proof that former President Jonathan did so, then we challenge him to publish his proof. He is a professor of law and ought to know that he who alleges must prove.”

The former spokesperson also defended his boss on claims by the vice president that Jonathan spent only N14 billion on agriculture.

He branded the claim as, "a lie from the pit of hell."

He said, “Again, it is a lie from the pit of hell that the Jonathan administration spent only N14 billion on agriculture and N153 billion on infrastructure in three years as alleged by the fallacious Osinbajo.”

Omokri also took a swipe at the Buhari administration asserting that both President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo keep accusing the Jonathan administration of being corrupt while they are also presiding over a corrupt government.

