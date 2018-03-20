Police IGP Warns Against Violation Of Order On Withdrawal Of Personnel From Politicians, Others

Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police has vowed to sanction any commander who refused to comply with the order to withdraw personnel from VIPs as well as political and public office holders in the country.

The IGP spoke during his meeting with the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Commanders on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Sanction awaits any officer who violates the order to withdraw personnel from the above-mentioned persons.

Ibrahim Kpotun Idris

“We want to ensure absolute withdrawal of personnel this time around, any violation will be met with stiffer sanction, “said Idris who added that Tuesday is the deadline for the withdrawal

He also told the commanders that the Police must live up to its constitutional role of combating the different security challenges confronting the country.

In this vein, he added that mobile police personnel will be deployed on guard duties to all schools in Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa in order to prevent a recurrence of the incident at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.