Police IGP Warns Against Violation Of Order On Withdrawal Of Personnel From Politicians, Others

Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police has vowed to sanction any commander who refused to comply with the order to withdraw personnel from VIPs as well as political and public office holders in the country. The IGP spoke during his meeting with the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Commanders on Tuesday in Abuja. “Sanction awaits any officer who violates the order to withdraw personnel from the above-mentioned persons.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 20, 2018

Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police has vowed to sanction any commander who refused to comply with the order to withdraw personnel from VIPs as well as political and public office holders in the country.

The IGP spoke during his meeting with the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Commanders on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Sanction awaits any officer who violates the order to withdraw personnel from the above-mentioned persons.

Ibrahim Kpotun Idris

“We want to ensure absolute withdrawal of personnel this time around, any violation will be met with stiffer sanction, “said Idris who added that Tuesday is the deadline for the withdrawal

He also told the commanders that the Police must live up to its constitutional role of combating the different security challenges confronting the country.

In this vein, he added that mobile police personnel will be deployed on guard duties to all schools in Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa in order to prevent a recurrence of the incident at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Dino Melaye Reacts To Police Claim That He Armed Criminal Suspects
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Jigawa Deputy Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Ezekwesili Slams Police IG, Says Order On Withdrawal Police Will Not Be 'Actioned'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Criminal Suspects Allegedly Armed By Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Gunmen Kill Three Persons In Kogi - Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer ‘Who Ordered Apo Killings’ Promoted To AIG
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Audu’s Son ‘Flees’ As Police Charge Melaye With Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Dino Melaye Reacts To Police Claim That He Armed Criminal Suspects
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Hails Judiciary For Reinstating Whistlebower Who Exposed Okiro's Corruption
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Enugu Chief Judge Asks NSA To Investigate How Ekweremadu Acquired 32 Choice Properties
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Final Year Student Of Maiduguri University Battling For Life After Acid Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Jigawa Deputy Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Ezekwesili Slams Police IG, Says Order On Withdrawal Police Will Not Be 'Actioned'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Student Pilot 'Force- Landed' Aircraft In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Criminal Suspects Allegedly Armed By Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Capture Gunrunner In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: My Meeting With Buhari Private, Says Sambo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Maryam Sanda: Drama As Prosecution Witness Disappears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad