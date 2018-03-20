Police Sergeant, 3 Others Arrested For Robbing Jigawa Deputy Governor

The Kano Police Command has announced the arrest of a dismissed Sargent and three others for allegedly robbing the Guest House of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State.

SP Magaji Majiya, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command paraded the suspects- Sani Danjuma, a dismissed Sgt. of the Nigeria Police attached to Jigawa police Command, Nura Ahmed, Abdullahi Ahmed and Abubakar Uzairu before journalists on Tuesday.

Majiya said, “On March 18, at about 9.30 p.m an information was received from a good Samaritan at Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Kano that there was robbery.”

Dismissed Sgt. Sani Danjuma 2nd right along with his armed robbery gang

He added that SARS operatives on directives by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Yusuf, swung into action which led to the arrest of Danjuma who was a guard in the residence of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Guest House while in Service and the three other suspects who criminally conspired and carried out the robbery operation

The suspects, he said, armed themselves with dangerous weapons, attacked the Policemen on guard duty at the guest house.

Majiya said items recovered from the suspects are: AK47 rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, BMW motor vehicle worth N11 million, one cutlass, knives and an unspecified amount of money.

The Police spokesperson added that the suspects have confessed to the roles each of them played in the commission of the crimes.