Two Suspects In Police Custody For Cutting Off Corps Member’s Hand

The Bayelsa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects allegedly behind the cutting off of a hand of a member of National Youth Services Corps in Angalabiri community of Sagbama Local government area of the state.

The suspects allegedly cut off the hand of the corper, identified as Luntis Julius, during an armed robbery attack on a lodge of members of the NYSC at the community.

It was learned that the arrest of the suspect was made possible by the indigenes of the community who were shocked by the dastardly act.

It was however gathered that only two of the suspects, Mosan Moses Youdougha and Godswill Vincent, are presently in the custody of the police.

The third suspect arrested by the community is yet to be handed over to the law enforcement agency, it was gathered.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Astimin Butswat, said investigation is ongoing to arrest the fourth suspect involved in the attack of the Corpers Lodge.

Buswat added that the suspects were arrested with the help of youths of Angalabiri community on Monday afternoon.

In the same vein, a 15- year old Senior Secondary School Student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, was yesterday arrested with a locally made pistol during lecture hours along the Akenfa-Epie area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It was gathered that the 15 years old boy, an SS2 student of the Community Secondary school, Akenfa-Epie, was apprehended while on school uniform by some indigenes of the Akenfa community led by the local Vigilante Committee.

Sources claimed the boy was arrested in the classroom after a tip off by his school mate.

But the management of the school dismissed the claim while insisting that the arrested boy was not their student.

The teenage boy has been handed over to the Akenfa Divisional Police Station for onward transfer to the State Police Headquarters