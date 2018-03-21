Bandits Kill 11 Soldiers In Kaduna

A group of well-armed bandits have stormed a military post at Doka community in Kaduna state, killing 11 soldiers on the spot in what was believed to be a reprisal attack for the recent assassination of Buharin Daji, a dreaded leader of gang of cattle rustlers in Zamfara State.

Before the massacre of soldiers in Doka, an area between Funtua and Birnin Gwari in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, it was gathered that the gunmen had attacked the Maganda District in the afternoon also on a revenge mission over the killing of Buhari Tsoho during which some members of the security volunteer groups were seriously injured.

Nigerian Army

It was after the attack at Maganda that the armed bandits moved towards Doka at the junction road, leading to Gwaska and Dansadau and launched another attack which led to the death of the soldiers.

The remains of the slain soldiers have been deposited at a mortuary.