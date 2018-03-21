BREAKING: Dapchi Girls On The Way To Abuja To Meet President Buhari

Dapachi School girls to meet with President Buhari at Abuja

The abducted Dapchi schoolgirls released by Boko Haram early Wednesday morning are on their way to Abuja to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Secretary of the Parent’s Forum for the missing girls, Mr Katchalla, told Saharareporters on Wednesday afternoon that the girls have been taken to Maiduguri Airport where they will be flown to Abuja to meet with Buhari. Dapchi GGSTC students left their belongings after the attack

Mr Katchalla who is a father to Aisha, one of the freed students, said though he has met with his daughter, all the girls are on their way to Abuja to meet with the President before they finally settle down with their families.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier sent four ministers to Dapchi town to get more information about the release of the girls. It is expected that the ministers will lead the girls to meet with the President.

More details will be brought to you shortly.