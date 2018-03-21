Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said the abduction and release of schoolgirls by Boko Haram insurgent group in Dapchi, Yobe State was a well-orchestrated plot to dupe and swindle Nigerians by the federal government.

Fayose, a regular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress said this in reaction to the release of the kidnapped girls on Wednesday.

While describing the abduction of the girls as an indictment on the federal government, the governor queried why neither the army nor the police was on the ground when the Boko Haram entered Dapchi community to kidnap as well as when they returned the girls.

Ayodele Fayose

Fayose who shared his thoughts about the Dapchi abduction saga on his twitter account @ GovAyoFayose, however fecilitated with parents of the girls who were released.

But he noted said, “The abduction of the girls is an indictment on the FG & their release is no doubt a drama scripted by the government and its agents to swindle Nigerians.”

“Is it not strange that the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned and who returned them?” He asked.

He, however, prayed that those who orchestrated the kidnapping and release of the Dapchi girls would be exposed.

Backing claims by Amnesty International that calls were made to alert the security operatives of the presence of Boko Haram in Dapchi before the abduction, Fayose said he was worried why security operatives were withdrawn few hours before the kidnap of the 110 girls.

SaharaReporters had on early hours of Wednesday, March 21st, reported that Boko Haram had returned 104 out of the 110 Dapchi school girls kidnapped. See Also Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead

However, of the girls were said to be dead and 1 was kept back by the terrorist group because she was a Christian.

This news medium also disclosed that five million euros were paid as ransom while some Boko Haram fighters were exchanged for the federal government to secure the release of the girls.