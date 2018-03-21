Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls

Nigerians have been reacting to the release of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018, early Wednesday morning by the insurgents.  Sahara Reporters had broken the news of the release of the girls early Wednesday morning. The insurgents had returned 105 of the girls to Dapchi in a long convoy of vehicles very early in the morning even as security operatives sealed off the town from outsiders while the delivery of the students lasted. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 21, 2018

One of the first reactions was from Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Co-founder of the BringBackOurGirls group who has also been very vocal about the release of the Dapchi girls

Speaking through her twitter handle, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili rejoiced over the release of the Dapchi girls but also used the opportunity to demand the release of the yet unaccounted for 112 Chibok Girls.

 

She tweeted: 

“@AsoRock @NGRPresident @MBuhari while WE @BBOG_Nigeria REJOICE that "abductors" of OUR #DapchiGirls have RETURNED THEM, please BE REMINDED that: There are #112 #ChibokGirls REMAINING to be RETURNED. WE DEMAND that you also ASK THEIR ABDUCTORS to RETURN THEM IMMEDIATELY! NOW!!!”

However, while some Nigerians were full of praises to the government over the release of the girls, others believe the entire abduction episode is a charade by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to win political favors ahead of the 2019 election.

Duru Chibuzor eric tweeted

“So @MBuhari you paid BH and allowed them to drive into Yobe to drop off the abducted girls, and no arrest was made. Legendary incompetence. @segalink #DapchiGirls.”

Babasola Kuti‏ tweeted

“Before #DapchiGirls were abducted, someone called to withdraw the security forces in the area. Before they nearly captured Boko Haram leader Shekau, someone called the troops to stand down. Who is this someone who has no name?”

Opeyemi Babalola tweeted

“#DapchiGirls are back, except for the 5 that died (according to report)! Boko Haram drove all the way from Sambisa forest to drop the girls in Yobe town & drove back and nobody saw them? It is obvious that Boko Haram & Fulani Herdsmen are both Political! So unfortunate!”

JJ. Omojuwa tweeted

“It must have taken a lot to return the #DapchiGirls in terms of logistics. It would be great to know what Nigeria had to give/do this time to have these girls returned. We are glad they are back but let’s not miss a chance to learn how to do better.”

R. E. Benson-Idahosa Retweeted Sahara Reporters 

”Dear #Nigeria, It is morally reprehensible to use children as political pawns in a twisted game they never signed up to play.Shame on you! #DapchiGirls @IshaSesayCNN @cnni @camanpour @BBCNews @BBCAfrica @CNN @AishaYesufu @MBuhari @obyezeks @MKabrik @100prayingwomen @BBOG_Nigeria”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

