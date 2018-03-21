Freed Schoolgirls: President Buhari Sends Four Ministers To Dapchi

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered four of his ministers to go to Dapchi in Yobe State for an update on the abducted schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram early Wednesday morning.



The Ministers assigned to visit the Dapchi include Mansur Dan-Ali, Defence; Abdulrahman Danbazau, Interior; Lai Mohammed, Information; and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim.



The four ministers have left the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting for the trip to Dapchi, in line with the order given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed speaking to statehouse correspondents before departing for Dapchi.



The Information Minister had earlier confirmed that 76 of the released girls had been documented.

According to him, the Federal Government, with the support of friendly countries, embarked on back channel negotiations to convince Boko Haram to free the girls.



He added that efforts are now being made to document all the girls, adding that at the moment, 76 of them have been documented while “there are still more.’’

He promised to give an update on the incident from time to time.



Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali also attributed the early release of the girls to “the efforts of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces .



Also, Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim, who refused to confirm if any of the girls was killed, said that a roll call is ongoing to ascertain how many of the students may have passed on.

The Minister advised parents to continue sending their wards to school while promising further fortification of schools to ensure children learn in safe and secure environment.