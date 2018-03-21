INEC Fixes Date For Restart Of Dino Melaye's Recall From The Senate

The Kogi state office of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced dates for the commencement of the recall of the embattled Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

Prof. James Apam, Kogi State Electoral Commissioner said following recent appeal court ruling, INEC will restart the recall process.

In this vein, he said the Commission has fixed the last Saturday of April as the verification date.

The first Saturday in the month of May has been selected by INEC as the day for conducting a referendum that in line with the electoral law.

Speaking with stakeholders in a forum at Lokoja on Wednesday, the commissioner said that the commission will ensure that it invites all those who signed the recall register to come forward to identify their signatures.

According to him, if the initial processes are successful, the Commission will proceed to the next stage during which a referendum would be conducted, and all registered voters in the senatorial district will be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether they want Dino Melaye to be recalled from the Senate.

He further explained that if the number of 'Yes' is up to the constitutional requirement of 51 percent, the process will move to the next stage, but if not, it ends there.

Apam said that as a law-abiding entity, INEC will not do anything outside the dictates of the law, noting, “That is why we have to wait till after the judgment before going ahead with the process.”