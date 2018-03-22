Court Adjourns Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki Case Till 3rd And 4th May 2018

Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday announced the new dates for the trial of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki after being presented with the Supreme Court judgment of March 2, 2018, which ordered accelerated hearing into the case

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday announced the new dates for the trial of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki after being presented with the Supreme Court judgment of March 2, 2018, which ordered accelerated hearing into the case.

Dasuki was arrested by Nigeria's State Security Service (SSS) for allegedly stealing $2 billion and accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets, and ammunition meant for Nigeria's military campaign against Boko Haram Islamist militants on December 1st, 2015 and was charged to court on two separate charges.

The court fixed April 13 for a pre-trial conference in order to ensure effective management of the two separate charges against Dasuki and other defendants. Sambo Dasuki SaharaReporters Media

The pre-trial conference is to be attended by seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) involved in the case in order to enable them take common positions on documents from the prosecution and those from the defendants. The conference is to be presided over by Justice Baba Yusuf and all documents that are not contentious will be admitted from the bar while the contentious ones are to be tendered during trial to ensure speedy hearing of the cases filed in September 2015.

The senior counsels involved in the matter include Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, Mr. Ahmed Raji, Mr. Akin Olujimi, Mr. Olajide Ayodele, Mr. Kayode Olatoke, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi and Mr. Solomon Umoh. Mr. Rotimi Jacobs is for the prosecution while Mr. Ahmed Raji, Mr. Akin Olujimi, Mr. Olajide Ayodele, Mr. Kayode Olatoke, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi and Mr. Solomon Umoh who are standing for the defendant.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME FLASHBACK: Assassination Of A Witness About To Testify Against Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Federal Gov't Asks Court To Seize 22 Foreign, Local Properties Of Ekweremadu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Deputy Senate Ekweremadu’s Assets Declaration Form Reveals He Hid Multi-billion Naira Properties, Investments
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrest Boroh, Recover $9m Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME FLASHBACK: Assassination Of A Witness About To Testify Against Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Federal Gov't Asks Court To Seize 22 Foreign, Local Properties Of Ekweremadu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Deputy Senate Ekweremadu’s Assets Declaration Form Reveals He Hid Multi-billion Naira Properties, Investments
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Poverty Nigeria Is Now Poverty Capital Of The World- Former Deputy Gov. Of Central Bank
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad