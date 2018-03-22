Court Adjourns Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki Case Till 3rd And 4th May 2018

Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday announced the new dates for the trial of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki after being presented with the Supreme Court judgment of March 2, 2018, which ordered accelerated hearing into the case.

Dasuki was arrested by Nigeria's State Security Service (SSS) for allegedly stealing $2 billion and accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets, and ammunition meant for Nigeria's military campaign against Boko Haram Islamist militants on December 1st, 2015 and was charged to court on two separate charges.

The court fixed April 13 for a pre-trial conference in order to ensure effective management of the two separate charges against Dasuki and other defendants. Sambo Dasuki

The pre-trial conference is to be attended by seven Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) involved in the case in order to enable them take common positions on documents from the prosecution and those from the defendants. The conference is to be presided over by Justice Baba Yusuf and all documents that are not contentious will be admitted from the bar while the contentious ones are to be tendered during trial to ensure speedy hearing of the cases filed in September 2015.

The senior counsels involved in the matter include Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, Mr. Ahmed Raji, Mr. Akin Olujimi, Mr. Olajide Ayodele, Mr. Kayode Olatoke, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi and Mr. Solomon Umoh. Mr. Rotimi Jacobs is for the prosecution while Mr. Ahmed Raji, Mr. Akin Olujimi, Mr. Olajide Ayodele, Mr. Kayode Olatoke, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi and Mr. Solomon Umoh who are standing for the defendant.