Cultists Set Police Headquarters Ablaze in Bayelsa

Suspected cultists on Wednesday set the Bayelsa headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force ablaze in a reprisal move after a suspected cult leader who was detained there tried to escape and was shot dead by an officer on duty.

The armed cultists first launched an attack on the officers at the divisional headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Oporoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state and when the officers ran away, set the building on fire.



It was gathered that the cultist shot dead at the police station has been on the police wanted list for various heinous crimes such as kidnapping, sea robbery, armed robbery, and acts of pipeline vandalism before he was arrested.

He was being detained at the Oporoma Police Division, Southern Ijaw LGA preparatory to his transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yenagoa before he tried to escape and was shot dead.

Sources confirmed that the culprits behind the burning down of the police stations were the deceased gang members



The incessant violent activities of cultists within the state has prompted the Bayelsa House of Assembly to commence the process of amending the Secret Cult Bill to include a 20-year jail term for any person arrested and sentenced for cult violence in the state.



Leader of the Bayellsa House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Apke moved the motion for the amendment of the bill on the floor of the house yesterday.

The bill will also empower the state to detain suspects arrested for cult-related activities for 30days and to revoke the Certificate of Occupancy of any property or premises used to hold meetings by suspected cult groups in the state.