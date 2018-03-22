Gov. Akeredolu Offers N3 Million Compensation To Families Of Persons Killed In His Wife's Convoy Accident

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has offered the sum of three million naira each as compensation to the families of three persons killed recently by a vehicle in the convoy of his wife, Betty .



Sahara Reporters exclusively learnt that the money was offered as compensation to the families of the deceased who died in the harrowing accident.



The accident occurred at Owena on the Akure-Ondo road when the convoy of Ondo State First Lady was traveling for an empowerment programme in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty.



Three persons died in the accident caused by the Press Corp bus in the convoy which veered off the road and crushed the victims.



Two of the victims were later identified as students of the Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo.



One of them was identified as Adeusi Ademola Clement, a student of the Adeyemi College with Matric No – SOS/14/3012.



A government house source told Sahara Reporters that Governor Akeredolu had already sent some emissaries to the families of the victims to pacify them over the death of their sons.



The source said the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale and the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Security Matters, Jimoh Dojumo were among those who held meetings with the families of the victims.



“The Governor (Akeredolu) instructed some of his aides to visit the families of the victims and they held a meeting with them on behalf of the state government last week.



“During the meeting, the sum of three million naira was offered to the victims' families to pacify them over their loss and they also pleaded with them to go and bury the remains of the deceased.



"But the families had vowed to take up the case against the governor’s wife as some of them had contacted human rights groups outside the state, but I think the issues are now being resolved for good”.



But this website authoritatively learned that some families of the victims rejected the three million Naira offer and demanded for higher compensation from the governor.



While the talks with the families of the victims continue, Sahara Reporters gathered that Governor Akeredolu has also contacted his senior special assistant on Agriculture, Akin Olotu, to meet with the families of the victims on arrangement for the burial.



Also, some students of ACE have questioned the refusal of the governor and his wife to publicly accept culpability in the death of the accident victims.



The students, in a letter sent to the office of the governor in Akure and exclusively obtained by this website, said Akeredolu, must visit the bereaved and sympathize with their mourning colleagues.



"There shall be an official letter signed by the governor conveying his condolences and other commitment to the family of the dead. It is worthy to note too that the government shall be actively involved in his burial arrangements at all levels.



"Before it's too late, the state government shall be responsible for the educational and financial endeavours of the two kids he left behind.



"There shall be a special grant/fund to cater for their education till the university level. Their mother, the wife of the deceased, shall be employed into the Ondo State Civil Service from whence she would be a better, capable and financially-responsible mother to her two fatherless kids.



"Before it's too late, Ondo state government must address all these issues to calm the frayed nerves of the already infuriated and visibly furious Nigerian students boiling with rage and anger.



"The most embarrassing of all is the deafening silence from Alagbaka Government House and also the refusal of the Office of The First Lady to contact the bereaved and the mourning colleagues" the letter reads in part.