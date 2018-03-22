Lessons Nigeria Should Learn From Defunct Biafra - Minister

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has said Nigeriana need to learn how to use technological know-how effectively for the nation’s development and drive for industrialization from  the drivers of the defunct Biafran Republic who are still alive.The minister made this statement at commissioning of Technology Orientation Centre, built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), at the Idu area of Abuja, yesterday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has said Nigeriana need to learn how to use technological know-how effectively for the nation’s development and drive for industrialization from  the drivers of the defunct Biafran Republic who are still alive.

The minister made this statement at commissioning of Technology Orientation Centre, built by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), at the Idu area of Abuja, yesterday.

The Minister expressed regrets that the country has failed to take little or full advantage of the great minds and innovations propelled by the three-year war which started on Thursday, 6th of July, 1967 and ended on Thursday, 15th of Jan 1970.

Adebayo Shittu
He pointed out that technological innovations made by those on the Biafran side during the war could have been used to further the country’s developmental agenda, even though the innovators had no university education.

He was quoted as saying “I recall that during the civil war, we had so many innovators from Nnewi and other parts of eastern region then. So many people, who didn’t have university education, developed so many technological infrastructures in the East. But it looks like after the war, they were forgotten. I think Nigeria should look for these great minds that may not have had university education but in terms of innovativeness, they sustained to a great deal the then Biafra Republic Army.”

He also urged Nigerians to produce essential products needed for everyday use locally to avoid importation and growth of the economy.

He said, "Again, there is need for us to start challenging ourselves. Number one, up till today, toothpicks are still imported; serviette papers are still being imported. Up till today, so many small things are still imported into Nigeria. These are things that ordinarily if we have them produced locally, will be patronized by virtually every Nigerian. I will suggest that our immediate target like the President has always said, is that we should produce what we eat.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive Deputy Senate Ekweremadu’s Assets Declaration Form Reveals He Hid Multi-billion Naira Properties, Investments
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC Chairman Meets Saraki, Others Over Plot Against Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Confirms Buhari's CBN Departement Governors And MPC Nominees
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME FLASHBACK: Assassination Of A Witness About To Testify Against Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Federal Gov't Asks Court To Seize 22 Foreign, Local Properties Of Ekweremadu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Deputy Senate Ekweremadu’s Assets Declaration Form Reveals He Hid Multi-billion Naira Properties, Investments
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Poverty Nigeria Is Now Poverty Capital Of The World- Former Deputy Gov. Of Central Bank
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad