Police Arrest Graduate, 3 Others For Armed Robbery in Akwa Ibom

 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

 

The Akwa Ibom State Police has arrested four members of a-six-man robbery gang which include a graduate of Business Administration and Management. 
The suspects, Aniefiok Sunday, 29; Remembrance ObIke, 35; Obe Awa, 29; and Benjamin Emeka, 29 were alleged to have robbed customers of a new generation bank of the sum of N3.2million.

Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Odiko told journalists that Sunday and Obike who were first arrested, led the Police crack team to Port Harcourt and Umuahia respectively, where Obe and Emeka were nabbed, while their leader identified as Elder bolted away. 

He then assured the public that the Police were on his trails and would soon pick him up to face the music.
Police on patrol
Obe Awa, who claims to be a graduate of Business Administration and Management, River State Polytechnic lamented that he was driven into armed robbery because of joblessness and lack of money to take care of his pregnant wife.”

He grieved ‘’ We are robbers. Two of our members were arrested in Uyo and they brought the Police to Port Harcourt to arrest me.  We are six and the remaining two persons have escaped. We have robbed banks in Port Harcourt and Uyo. 

I handled one of the AK 47 and our major aim is not kill the person, but to collect the money and go. I am into armed robbery because I lost my job, that is why I joined and my wife is pregnant, but she doesn’t know that I am a robber.’’
 

