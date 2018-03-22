President Buhari: The Lone Christian Dapchi Girl Still With Boko Haram Won't Be Abandoned

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to ensure that Leah Sharibu, the only student out of 110 schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi town, still in the custody of Boko Haram is released.

The insurgents had early Wednesday morning released 104 out of the 110 schoolgirls they abducted from Dapchi Government Science and Technical School, Yobe State on February 19.

While five of the girls were said to had died while in the custody of their abductors, some of the freed students said the insurgents decided to hold on to 14-year-old Miss Sharibu, the only christian among the abductees, because she refused to renounce her faith and embrace Islam.



But in a statement issued on his behalf by his senior special asistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on Thursday, President Buhari said he was as dedicated to the liberty of the only girl still in bondage as he was when every of the 110 were in the custody of terrorists.

He stated, "The Buhari administration won't yield in endeavors to convey Leah Sharibu securely back home to her family as it has done for other young girls after she was kept down by the terrorists over her decision, as detailed, not to convert from Christianity to Islam.

"President Buhari is completely conscious of his obligation under the constitution to ensure all Nigerians, regardless of faith, ethnic foundation or geopolitical location and won't evade this responsibility.

"The President is similarly aware of the way that genuine supporters of Islam everywhere throughout the world regard the injunction that there is no compulsion in religion.

”To this impact, nobody or gathering would impose its religion on another."

"His heart goes out to the isolated parents who must watch others celebrate while their own girl is still away.



"The lone Dapchi Girl, Leah, won't be abandoned.

"President Buhari assures the Sharibu family that he will continue to do whatever he can to guarantee that they likewise have cause to cheer with their little girl soon."