Scholars Must Proffer Solutions To Problems Confronting Nigeria - Gov. Aregbesola

The Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has blamed the inability of the country to solve most of the challenges confronting it in different sectors to neglect of research and development by Nigerian scholars. Aregbesola, made this known on Wednesday in Osogbo, when he received members of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

The Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has blamed the inability of the country to solve most of the challenges confronting it in different sectors to neglect of research and development by Nigerian scholars.

Aregbesola, made this known on Wednesday in Osogbo, when he received members of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He said, “All the challenges we are facing in this country are due to scholarship problems. Let universities engage in research and development as well as other scholarly programmes to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.”

Rauf Aregbesola

“You have a society totally unaffected. Universities must apply themselves to the society.  There are so many glaring crises in our society which the universities must address”

The Governor urged Nigerian universities to come up with solutions on matters and problem facing the country including the alarming rate of poverty in Nigeria.

“If hunger is eliminated from our land, then human beings will be normal.  Hunger is the true definition of poverty and poverty is the great grandfather of all crises in Nigeria.”

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola on the rapid growth of infrastructure development in the state and his high investment in education.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Buhari’s Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians’ Needs — Bill Gates
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education All The Challenges We Are Facing In Nigeria Are Due To Scholarship Problems- Aregbesola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education OAU Students, Management Clash Over Hall Of Residence
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Final Year Student Of Maiduguri University Battling For Life After Acid Attack
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Two Suspects In Police Custody For Cutting Off Corps Member’s Hand
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Kaduna State To Increase Teachers Salary
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Federal Gov't Asks Court To Seize 22 Foreign, Local Properties Of Ekweremadu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FLASHBACK: Assassination Of A Witness About To Testify Against Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls Kidnap, Release Was Staged To Swindle Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Chairman Meets Saraki, Others Over Plot Against Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad