Scholars Must Proffer Solutions To Problems Confronting Nigeria - Gov. Aregbesola

The Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has blamed the inability of the country to solve most of the challenges confronting it in different sectors to neglect of research and development by Nigerian scholars.

Aregbesola, made this known on Wednesday in Osogbo, when he received members of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He said, “All the challenges we are facing in this country are due to scholarship problems. Let universities engage in research and development as well as other scholarly programmes to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.”

“You have a society totally unaffected. Universities must apply themselves to the society. There are so many glaring crises in our society which the universities must address”

The Governor urged Nigerian universities to come up with solutions on matters and problem facing the country including the alarming rate of poverty in Nigeria.

“If hunger is eliminated from our land, then human beings will be normal. Hunger is the true definition of poverty and poverty is the great grandfather of all crises in Nigeria.”

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola on the rapid growth of infrastructure development in the state and his high investment in education.