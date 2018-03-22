We Will Continue To Oppose Ambode's Land Use Charge - Lagos PDP

A chieftain of Lagos chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Moshood Salvador, has vowed that his party will continue to oppose indiscrimminate imposition of taxes on residents of the state by the Akinwumi Ambode led administration. Salvador spoke while addressing the media on the recent increase in land use charge by the state government, said the Ambode government has developed a penchant for punishing residents with taxes anytime it needs money.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 22, 2018

He added that by now, Lagos state government should have had investments that will be generating funds for it, instead of just relying on taxes.

 "A reasonable government should have a lot of investments that would generate income for the state, instead of taxing the public to death," said Salvador who insisted that if Governor Ambode is performing well, he will not be to over taxing Lagos residents.

He also noted that the  recent reduction in the Land Use Charge by the state government is not enough to help Lagos residents, while vowing that the PDP will not relent until the new charges are cancelled.

Salvador pointed out that Lagos state generates billions of naira every year, and as such, the sitting government should stop punishing the people anytime it needs money.

