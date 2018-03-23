2019: Amaechi Deceiving SouthEast On Buhari - Secondus

Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi of deceiving people of the south east geopolitical zone with his plea that they should vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and be rewarded with Presidency in 2023.



Prince Secondus made this accusation while speaking at a rally organised to honour Governor David Umahi in Afikpo town in Ebonyi state.

He urged the people of the South East not to allow Mr Amechi to deceive them with a promise of presidency come 2023.

Uche Secondus



He also accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of marginalizing Ndigbo and minority groups in the country.



Rotimi Amaechi had called on Igb people of South-East to join the mainstream of Nigerian politics by supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the national level during the convocation lecture of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka on Wednesday.