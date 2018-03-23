Christian Association Demands Release Of Lone Dapchi Girl In Boko Haram Captivity

The Ondo State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Leah Sharibu, the only student still being held captive out of the 110 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in Dapchi town on February 19.

The girl, the only Christian among the abductees was reportedly still being held captive by Boko Haram because of her refusal to renounce her faith.

But Ayo Oladapo, Ondo CAN Chairman said in a statement issued in Akure and obtained SaharaReporters on Thursday that the decision of the Boko Haram group to hold on to Sharibu after the release of the other kidnapped Dapchi girls showed that their battle is against the Christians in Nigeria.

Christian Girl Not Returned Dapchi

He said he was disappointed that the federal government and members of the Civil Society Organizations decided to be silent while Miss Sharibu was still being held captive.

"The news of the release of the Dapchi girls is a good development. We rejoice with the parents of the returned girls, Yobe State and federal government as well as all Nigerians.

"However, it is painful to note that Liya Sharibu the only girl that still remains with the Boko Haram is said to be the only lady that refused to renounce her Christian faith.

"With this development, It is clear that the battle is against Christianity. Information has it that the Boko Haram people came into Dapchi town majestically to return the girls.

"They claim that they were not aware that the girls were Muslims, hence, they need to return them because they are Muslims. When did it become a crime for a person to become a Christian in Nigeria?

"According to the girls, they were released because they were Muslims. Is it a crime to become a Christian in Nigeria? President Buhari should tell the whole world.

"We, therefore, demand that the President Muhammad Buhari and all his security outfits should without delay facilitate the immediate release of Layi Sharibu".

He said it was becoming very clear that President Buhari’s administration is now out to crush Christianity to nothing in Nigeria.

"No wonder, President, Buhari is not doing as much as expected of to put a stop to the killings of people in the Christian community by the herdsmen.

"Pastor Prof. Yemi Osibanjo should not keep quiet as a Christian at this time, we encourage all churches to please mobilize prayer for the release of Liya Sharibu to rejoin with the parents unharmed" the further statement read.

Oladapo also called on the International community to assist in the release of the only Christian girl being seized by the terror group.