Christian Schools Will Boycott WAEC Examinations, Says Group

The examination body had issued a directive banning private school teachers from supervising its examinations over allegations that they aid students to commit malpractices

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2018

The Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria has said it will direct its members to boycott the West African Examination Council (WAEC) if the body does not reverse its decision banning all private school teachers from invigilating its examinations.

The examination body had issued a directive banning private school teachers from supervising its examinations over allegations that they aid students to commit malpractices.

But the association said the ban is aimed at Christian schools in Nigeria.

Mrs. Ekaete Ettang, the president of the association, while addressing journalists at a press briefing in Plateau state, said WAEC must reverse its decision and “planned implementation”.

She said:  “In view of the above, the association of Christian schools demand that WAEC cancels the order and revert to status quo where credible teachers from Christian schools in Nigeria were involved in the supervision of WAEC examination. Failure to do so, all Christian schools nationwide will withdraw from future WAEC examinations.” WAEC logo

“If WAEC does not reverse this decision and planned implementation, all Christian schools will boycott future WAEC examination.

“WAEC and ministries of education must provide statistics to show the trend in the examination malpractices across the schools, which forms the basis of their decision.”

Mrs. Ettang also demanded to know the law which banned its members from participating in the supervision of WAEC, examinations, pointing out that the move by the examination body was an indictment on the association.

“The Christian schools demand that the laws and legislations that prohibit teachers from Christian schools from supervising WAEC examinations be made available, as they have been participating in this process over the years based on written communication that are on record.”

Few weeks ago, the President of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, also warned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to fix its examination timetable to accommodate the Friday jummat prayer or risk disruption of the examinations by Muslims.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Former Pupil Narrated How She Was Defiled By Supervisor Of Chrisland School
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Obafemi Awolowo University Management Illegally Arrests And Imprison Union Leaders
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Health Workers In Nigeria Threaten National Strike
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Group Slams Osun Commissioner Of Police Over Arrest Of OAU Students
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education All The Challenges We Are Facing In Nigeria Are Due To Scholarship Problems- Aregbesola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Security Aides Of Niger Governor Shoot At Angry Youths In Bida Town
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Police IGP Halts Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs, Politicians
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Gov. El-Rufai Says Bill Gate’s Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Buhari’s Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians’ Needs — Bill Gates
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fresh Trouble For NHIS Secretary As EFCC Demands Explanations On His Activities
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari’s Communication Minister, Shittu, Tags Aide Who Accused Him Of Corruption A ‘Judas’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Lord, We Ask That You Visit The Camp Of The Captors,’ Pastor Adeboye Prays For Leah Sharibu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad