Christian Schools Will Boycott WAEC Examinations, Says Group

The Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria has said it will direct its members to boycott the West African Examination Council (WAEC) if the body does not reverse its decision banning all private school teachers from invigilating its examinations.

The examination body had issued a directive banning private school teachers from supervising its examinations over allegations that they aid students to commit malpractices.

But the association said the ban is aimed at Christian schools in Nigeria.

Mrs. Ekaete Ettang, the president of the association, while addressing journalists at a press briefing in Plateau state, said WAEC must reverse its decision and “planned implementation”.

She said: “In view of the above, the association of Christian schools demand that WAEC cancels the order and revert to status quo where credible teachers from Christian schools in Nigeria were involved in the supervision of WAEC examination. Failure to do so, all Christian schools nationwide will withdraw from future WAEC examinations.” WAEC logo

“If WAEC does not reverse this decision and planned implementation, all Christian schools will boycott future WAEC examination.

“WAEC and ministries of education must provide statistics to show the trend in the examination malpractices across the schools, which forms the basis of their decision.”

Mrs. Ettang also demanded to know the law which banned its members from participating in the supervision of WAEC, examinations, pointing out that the move by the examination body was an indictment on the association.

“The Christian schools demand that the laws and legislations that prohibit teachers from Christian schools from supervising WAEC examinations be made available, as they have been participating in this process over the years based on written communication that are on record.”

Few weeks ago, the President of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, also warned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to fix its examination timetable to accommodate the Friday jummat prayer or risk disruption of the examinations by Muslims.