Dapchi Girls’ Release Signifies Nigeria’s Commitment To Security Of Nigerians-President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the release of 107 female students of Government Technical Girls’ College, Dapchi, Yobe State, as signifying his administration’s commitment to the security and well-being of all Nigerians.

The girls were released early on Wednesday after spending one month in Boko Haram captivity.

“I am delighted to formally announce to Nigerians this morning and our international friends and partners that 107 Dapchi students previously abducted have been released by their abductors. This cheering and hearty development signify our commitment to the security and well-being of all Nigerians,” the President said in Abuja on Friday.

He added that the Federal Government entered into negotiations for the release of the girls, as a way of ensuring that none of them was hurt by their abductors. Dapchi girls inside Aso Rock Vila

“This strategy paid off, as the girls have been released without any incident,” said the President.

FreedDapchi high school girls meet President buhari